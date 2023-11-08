BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Position Raised by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 874,649 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.32% of BOK Financial worth $70,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Commerce Bank raised its position in BOK Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 122.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 23,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOK Financial news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne acquired 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.74 per share, with a total value of $69,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,907 shares in the company, valued at $481,694.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $70.13. 54,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,770. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $62.42 and a 12-month high of $109.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.66.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BOKF

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.