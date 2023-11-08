Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,780 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $98,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Booking by 4.3% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,011.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,830.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,007.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,869.19. The firm has a market cap of $107.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a return on equity of 826.03% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $53.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 146.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total transaction of $2,382,217.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,125,174.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.