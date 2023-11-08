Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Up 4.4%

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2,988.15 and last traded at $2,983.98. 186,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 304,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,858.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,007.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,869.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a return on equity of 826.03% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 146.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total value of $2,382,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,125,174.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total value of $2,382,217.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,125,174.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,038 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Booking by 1,687.8% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Booking by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in Booking by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

