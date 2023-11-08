Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,731 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $142.38.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

