Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 770,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,602,000 after buying an additional 26,675 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $19,478,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 62,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,184,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,735,000 after buying an additional 267,257 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $107.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.33.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

