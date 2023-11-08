Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 15,217 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,217 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Intuit were worth $44,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Intuit by 99,673.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intuit by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,948,558,000 after purchasing an additional 210,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,151,000 after purchasing an additional 73,118 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,620,408,000 after purchasing an additional 101,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651 in the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $513.91 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.13 and a twelve month high of $558.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.65%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

