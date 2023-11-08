Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 32,192 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,192 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Chubb were worth $18,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,856 shares of company stock valued at $12,408,598. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb Announces Dividend

CB stock opened at $218.94 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.52 and a 200 day moving average of $201.49. The company has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.