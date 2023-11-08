Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Cuts Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 183,886 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $35,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after buying an additional 270,613,292 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $632,520,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $229,787,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $138,969,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.1 %

BSX stock opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $40.95 and a one year high of $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 63.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average of $52.25.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $598,722.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,067.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,346 shares of company stock worth $23,387,448 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

