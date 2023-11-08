Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 305,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,269 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Chevron were worth $48,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 5,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 865,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,232,000 after buying an additional 103,927 shares in the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Legacy Trust lifted its stake in Chevron by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 3,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 28,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $143.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.47. The company has a market capitalization of $268.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.24 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

