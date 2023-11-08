Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $40.40 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,767 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned 0.08% of Amphenol worth $40,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Amphenol by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.8% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 172.9% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.2 %

APH opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $90.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

