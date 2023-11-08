Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $51.82 Million Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,036,872 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,885 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises about 1.1% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned 0.21% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $51,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEM opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average is $50.23. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CSFB raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

