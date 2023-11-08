Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $58.23 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 259,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises 1.2% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $58,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in IQVIA by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in IQVIA by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $200.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.
IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).
