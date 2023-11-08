Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $65.07 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 1.4% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned about 0.10% of Sherwin-Williams worth $65,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.6 %

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

SHW stock opened at $251.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $283.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHW. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

