Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Lowers Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned 0.07% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $13,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $174.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.66 and a 12-month high of $209.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBHT. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

