Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 23,046 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 585,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,046 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $19,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 356,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 118,152 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,430,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 250,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Shares of WY opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.24. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 87.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

