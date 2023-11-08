Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). On average, analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Up 10.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ BCLI opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.24.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
