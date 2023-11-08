Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). On average, analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $426,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $139,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

