Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €70.08 ($75.35) and last traded at €70.16 ($75.44). Approximately 286,111 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €71.36 ($76.73).

Brenntag Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is €72.52 and its 200 day moving average is €72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

