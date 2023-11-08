Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Down 1.2 %

BLIN opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 million. Analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

