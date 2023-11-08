British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $42.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

