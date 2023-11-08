Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Decreased by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 79.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Shares of AVGO traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $900.36. The stock had a trading volume of 227,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,838. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $856.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $821.83. The firm has a market cap of $371.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $469.03 and a fifty-two week high of $925.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

