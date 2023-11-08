Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

AVGO has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $897.82 on Friday. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $469.03 and a 52 week high of $925.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $856.60 and its 200-day moving average is $819.97. The firm has a market cap of $370.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 25.6% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 972 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.9% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 124,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $103,233,000 after buying an additional 22,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.