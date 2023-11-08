Brokerages Set Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) PT at $11.88

Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BRKL

Brookline Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Insider Activity at Brookline Bancorp

In other news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $31,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 337.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 735.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.