Brokerages Set Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) PT at $620.00

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2023

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUYGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPRUY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Societe Generale raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut Kering from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Kering Stock Up 0.1 %

Kering stock opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.97.

About Kering

Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, and Kering Eyewear brands.

