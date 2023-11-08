Brokerages Set Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) PT at $4.95

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.95.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COOK. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Traeger from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Traeger from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Traeger from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Traeger in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Traeger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

COOK opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. Traeger has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Traeger news, CFO Dominic Blosil sold 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $30,700.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,375,865 shares in the company, valued at $5,517,218.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO James H. Hardy, Jr. sold 6,525 shares of Traeger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $27,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 940,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,011.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dominic Blosil sold 7,656 shares of Traeger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $30,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,375,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,517,218.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,722 shares of company stock worth $294,102. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 1st quarter worth about $5,545,000. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 453,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

