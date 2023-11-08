Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the bank on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

Brookline Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Brookline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 48.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $798.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRKL. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.75 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

In other news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $31,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 16.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,012,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 27.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,327,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,442,000 after acquiring an additional 930,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,501,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 125.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,055,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 587,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,712,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,984,000 after purchasing an additional 371,124 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

