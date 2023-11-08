Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires New Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 42.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $32,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 398,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,971,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 867,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,070,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $32,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 398,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,971,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,042 in the last three months. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Stock Performance

NASDAQ UPST opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $72.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.15. Upstart had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $135.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

