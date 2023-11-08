Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 228.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 24.5% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 978.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 50,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 45,759 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth $201,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $156.64 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $119.43 and a 52 week high of $159.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

