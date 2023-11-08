Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 278 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 505.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDU. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 394,252 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $825.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.84. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $90.27.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

