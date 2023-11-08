Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Takes $36,000 Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 625 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,180,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,426,000 after acquiring an additional 297,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,350,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after buying an additional 2,231,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,253,000 after buying an additional 51,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $92,766,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

National Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NATI stock opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.14. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $34.97 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.59.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

