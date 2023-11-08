BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

BRP Group stock opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $297.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.50 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. Research analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel Galbraith sold 60,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $1,561,581.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,786.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BRP Group news, major shareholder Laura Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $784,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Galbraith sold 60,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $1,561,581.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,721 shares in the company, valued at $225,786.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 781,278 shares of company stock worth $20,097,933. 22.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BRP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 28,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

