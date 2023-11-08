BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.33

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.33 and last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 46036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BRP Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

BRP Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $297.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BRP Group news, major shareholder Laura Sherman sold 57,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $1,533,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,294. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Laura Sherman sold 57,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $1,533,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,294. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $1,381,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,078.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 781,278 shares of company stock worth $20,097,933. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 63,285 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,882,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 455,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Group Company Profile



BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

See Also

