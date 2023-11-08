Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given New $20.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BMBL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.30 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Get Bumble alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bumble

Bumble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.86. Bumble has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $27.92.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bumble

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.