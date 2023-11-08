Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Issues Earnings Results

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Bumble Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of BMBL stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $14.15. 1,963,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. Bumble has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.30 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Bumble by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Bumble by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 10,462 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

