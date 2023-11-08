Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Bumble Stock Performance

Shares of BMBL traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.19. 1,433,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,913. Bumble has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Bumble by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Bumble by 11.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMBL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bumble from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

