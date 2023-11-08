Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Gap Down to $13.67

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.67, but opened at $12.62. Bumble shares last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 887,222 shares.

BMBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bumble from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Bumble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $259.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Bumble by 50.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

