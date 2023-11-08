Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Gap Down to $13.67

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.67, but opened at $12.62. Bumble shares last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 887,222 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bumble from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bumble from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $259.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.63 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,106,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bumble by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,147,000 after buying an additional 1,315,091 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,821,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bumble by 453.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,481,000 after buying an additional 1,235,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Bumble by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,196,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,798,000 after buying an additional 1,134,818 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

