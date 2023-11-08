BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.91 and last traded at $31.75. 42,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 79,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BYD in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BYD in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BYD Price Performance

BYD Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

