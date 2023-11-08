Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $868.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Cable One stock opened at $604.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $615.72 and its 200-day moving average is $651.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.92. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $520.05 and a fifty-two week high of $861.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 74.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,503 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,659,000. Marathon Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth approximately $23,992,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 54.2% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 91,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,240,000 after buying an additional 32,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Cable One by 122.1% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 52,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after buying an additional 28,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

