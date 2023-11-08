CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Purchased by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CACI International by 435.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.48. 2,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $275.79 and a one year high of $359.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.81 and its 200-day moving average is $325.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.16). CACI International had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 20.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CACI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CACI International from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on CACI International from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.09.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $39,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,280.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

