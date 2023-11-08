Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,126,480,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total value of $279,855.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,321,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total value of $279,855.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,080 shares in the company, valued at $15,321,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares in the company, valued at $21,266,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,029 shares of company stock worth $4,730,825 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

CDNS traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.01. 113,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,943. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.66. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $145.94 and a one year high of $257.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 72.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

