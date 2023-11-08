Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 428,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,331 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $100,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,536,144,000 after acquiring an additional 713,650,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,945,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,017,946,000 after buying an additional 3,805,627 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after buying an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $253.73 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.94 and a 1 year high of $255.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.29, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $965,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,087,940.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares in the company, valued at $21,266,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $965,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,087,940.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,029 shares of company stock worth $4,730,825. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.