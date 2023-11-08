Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Hits New 52-Week High at $257.48

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $257.48 and last traded at $255.56, with a volume of 71679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,029 shares of company stock worth $4,730,825. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,942,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 370.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 14,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

