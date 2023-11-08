Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) and LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Head-To-Head Survey

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. LCNB pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden National pays out 48.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. LCNB has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Camden National has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. LCNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get LCNB alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.1% of LCNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of LCNB shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Camden National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCNB $80.04 million 2.11 $22.13 million $1.73 8.76 Camden National $213.49 million 2.27 $61.44 million $3.44 9.69

This table compares LCNB and Camden National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Camden National has higher revenue and earnings than LCNB. LCNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LCNB and Camden National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCNB 0 1 0 0 2.00 Camden National 0 1 0 0 2.00

LCNB presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.33%. Given LCNB’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LCNB is more favorable than Camden National.

Profitability

This table compares LCNB and Camden National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCNB 21.85% 9.73% 1.02% Camden National 20.05% 11.81% 0.95%

Risk and Volatility

LCNB has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden National has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Camden National beats LCNB on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LCNB

(Get Free Report)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages. It also offers consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicles, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, the company provides trust administration, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, it offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. The company was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.

About Camden National

(Get Free Report)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system. Its loan products include non-owner-occupied commercial estate loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, unsecured fully-guaranteed commercial loans backed by the small business administration, loans secured by one-to four-family properties, and consumer and home equity loans. The company also provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of fiduciary and asset management, wealth management, investment management, financial planning, and trustee services. Camden National Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.