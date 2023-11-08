Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.85. Approximately 801,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,792,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

WEED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$0.56 to C$0.65 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$2.10 to C$1.49 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$0.61 to C$0.59 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92. The company has a market cap of C$679.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.97.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

