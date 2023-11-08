CareCloud, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:CCLDO)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
CareCloud Stock Performance
CCLDO traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $26.00.
CareCloud Company Profile
