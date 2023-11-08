CareCloud, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:CCLDP)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
CareCloud Stock Performance
CCLDP opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71.
About CareCloud
