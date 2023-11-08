CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
CareCloud Price Performance
NASDAQ CCLDO opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $26.00.
About CareCloud
