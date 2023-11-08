CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Announces $0.23 Monthly Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
CareCloud Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CCLDP traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.15. 977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,685. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.
About CareCloud
