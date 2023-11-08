CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Announces $0.23 Monthly Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCLDP traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.15. 977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,685. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

