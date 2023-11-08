CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,338,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,747 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises about 2.0% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.37% of CarMax worth $446,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 125.8% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 456.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $64.35. 116,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.10 and its 200-day moving average is $76.29. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

