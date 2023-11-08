Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 141.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at $679,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CCL opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

